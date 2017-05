- A group of Marines surprised a World War II veteran with a brand new American flag for him to fly outside his home, FOX News reported.

Captain Robert Woodbury was surprised to see the Marines show up at his door in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

They replaced the worn and faded American flag posted in his yard with a brand new one.

The new flag had just flown on the U.S.S. New York earlier that day.

Click here for video, including what the 93-year-old said.