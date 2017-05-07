Problem with young people taking on police in Paulsboro

- Police in Gloucester County responding to a fight in progress ended up being the target of “a very large crowd,” according to Paulsboro Chief of Police Vernon R. Marino -- so the police department will increase the number of officers on patrol for the near future.

He said most of those involved Saturday were underage people and young adults, and his “officers were quickly surrounded and assaulted … while attempting to arrest those involved.”

Officers from neighboring jurisdictions helped. Some arrests were made.

Paulsboro police say there will be others when people seen on officers’ body-worn cameras are identified.

“Our officers will now have the ability to identify those who were fighting and those that failed to disperse when ordered to do so,” the chief said.

He added people have the right to record what happens outside and place on social media people, but those videos stereotype the town -- its residents, council, churches, schools, businesses -- and help drive copycats.

Police are asking for the public’s help, especially the parents of the people involved, to “explain that what they are doing is harmful to each other, not to mention destructive to the neighborhoods.”

And that wasn’t all.

“There were additional disturbances throughout the evening,” according to police, “However, our officers were able to quickly arrest those involved and calm those that gathered to watch.”