'Newsweek' writer vs. ObamaCare replacement bill voters

- In a series of mostly-deleted tweets, senior Newsweek writer Kurt Eichenwald slammed House Republicans for voting for the ObamaCare replacement bill.

It's amazing number of "Christians" who say they'll pray for those with preexisting conditions, then go right back to raging against them. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 6, 2017

For ppl w/ preexist conditions who cant get insurance, only answer: They have to go on Medicare disability. And stop working. Ur taxes pay. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 6, 2017

The Daily Caller was able to capture the other tweets before Eichenwald deleted them and softened his words.

"As one [with a] preexisting condition, I hope every GOPr (sic) who voted 4 Trumpcare sees a family member get long term condition, lose insurance and die," Eichenwald wrote.

Apparently responding to criticism of his initial tweet, Eichenwald continued: "Nobody tell me how to feel knowing if I lose my insurance, I'm dead. I want the GOPrs (sic) who support this to feel the pain in their own families because I want them to be tortured," he said.

Re: my angry tweet bout wanting those who voted for Trumpcare to feel the same pain they want 2 inflict. Here's why. https://t.co/RdQ0p6UOYe — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 7, 2017

Click here for FOX News to see the series of tweets, plus Eichenwald’s lengthy statement explaining his stance to the reporter who captured his tweets.