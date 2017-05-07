Wolf opponent stops man in back recording speech

- Pennsylvania State Sen. Scott Wagner fired back at liberal billionaire George Soros after a group the activist funds allegedly sent a "tracker" to his private event.

Wagner is the Republican primary front-runner to challenge Gov. Tom Wolf (D-Pa.) next year. Both are from York.

Wanger was speaking at an exclusive central Pennsylvania country club when he noticed an unfamiliar man in the back of the room with a camera.

After asking the man to leave, Wagner told the crowd "you're about to see your senator in action" and walked over and temporarily confiscated the man's recording device.

In a video posted to Facebook, Wagner said Soros was a million-dollar donor to the group that allegedly sent the tracker to his event.

Here is Wagner's response: