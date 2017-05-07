Stranded baby owl saved from driftwood in flood News Stranded baby owl saved from driftwood in flood A wildlife official saved a baby owl stranded on a piece of driftwood near Double Creek, Oklahoma, on Thursday. But it actually took several people, from a caller to those on the scene, to make sure the owlet got a second chance.

Oklahoma Game Warden Joe Alexander responded to a call about the owlet. A concerned citizen had spotted the baby on Oologah Lake stranded on a piece of driftwood in the flooded timber. Alexander and a local fireman took a boat to reach it.

The water was too high for the warden to wade out for retrieval. He needed the quick help of a local fireman and his boat. Together, they were able to safely get to the stranded owl for the rescue.

The owlet was taken to Wild Heart Ranch for evaluation and rehabilitation.