Global Marijuana Marches and Cannabis Parades this weekend

In case you missed it, Saturday was the Global Marijuana March, and the Big Apple did it in a big way.

Activists who support legalizing marijuana paraded through cities like New York, with giant joints as part of the annual Cannabis Parade.

The event started with a parade that wound through the streets to Union Square, where a rally and concert was to be held.

The event’s website lent support to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, a bill that would legalize and regulate marijuana in New York.