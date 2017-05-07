Global Marijuana Marches and Cannabis Parades this weekend

NEW YORK (WTXF/STORYFUL) - In case you missed it, Saturday was the Global Marijuana March, and the Big Apple did it in a big way.
Activists who support legalizing marijuana paraded through cities like New York, with giant joints as part of the annual Cannabis Parade.
The event started with a parade that wound through the streets to Union Square, where a rally and concert was to be held.
The event’s website lent support to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, a bill that would legalize and regulate marijuana in New York.