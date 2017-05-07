Woman straps heroin to her butt in smuggle attempt

(INSIDE EDITION)--A 47-year-old woman was caught on Tuesday trying to smuggle heroin strapped to her butt into the United States from Mexico.

The woman was referred for further inspection by US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales Dennis DeConcini after trying to enter the country through pedestrian lanes, according to reports.

According to the agents, the three pounds of heroin she was carrying was worth more than $45,000.

The 47-year-old was one of several arrests made the same day on the Nogales border, according to authorities.