New Castle County police to announce arrest in Plum Run kidnapping News New Castle County police to announce arrest in Plum Run kidnapping Police said on Sunday that they plan to hold a press conference announcing an arrest in a kidnapping and sexual assault incident that happened at the beginning of April.

Colonel Vaughn Bond Jr. will be holding the conference Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The arrest announcement comes about a month after a 4-year-old girl was snatched from the street while playing in her own neighborhood.

The child was gone for two full hours before she was found nearly naked in a nearby park.

Police say she was abducted along the 4800 block of Sugar Plumb Court in Plum Run Village, a section of New Castle County Delaware.

She was rushed to a hospital and underwent an evaluation that determined she was sexually assaulted.

