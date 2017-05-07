New Castle County police to announce arrest in Plum Run kidnapping

WILMINGTON, Del. (WTXF) - Police said on Sunday that they plan to hold a press conference announcing an arrest in a kidnapping and sexual assault incident that happened at the beginning of April.
Colonel Vaughn Bond Jr. will be holding the conference Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.
The arrest announcement comes about a month after a 4-year-old girl was snatched from the street while playing in her own neighborhood.
The child was gone for two full hours before she was found nearly naked in a nearby park.
Police say she was abducted along the 4800 block of Sugar Plumb Court in Plum Run Village, a section of New Castle County Delaware.
She was rushed to a hospital and underwent an evaluation that determined she was sexually assaulted.