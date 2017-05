- Perdue is recalling chicken sausage after plastic was found in some links.

Perdue is recalling more than 1,400 packages of Harvestland Organic Iitalian Chicken Sausage had blue plastic in some links.

The items were 24-ounce packages and sold at BJ's wholesale club stores in the northeast.

The package code is 644-05 and the sell-by or freeze-by date is June 25.

There are no reports of any illnesses.

Customers can return them to the store.