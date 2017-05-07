Good Samaritan helps rescue woman after car crashes into bay

- Authorities say a good Samaritan helped rescue a woman trapped inside a car that had crashed into a bay.

Atlantic City police say two Absecon residents - a 29-year-old man who was driving and a 28-year-old female passenger - were in the car when it crashed around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say the vehicle went through a bulkhead before it entered the water.

Police say city resident TJ Andrews witnessed the crash and immediately jumped into the bay.

He then helped the driver free the woman and get her to land.

All three were taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Authorities say the woman's injuries are considered serious, while the injuries suffered by the two men are considered minor.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.