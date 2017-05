Police are investigating after three girls were struck by a car on Sunday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 2000 block of 60th Street.

Police say a 5-year-old, 9-year-old, and 10-year-old were hit by a car traveling southbound on 60th Street.

All were taken to CHOP, where the 5-year-old and 10-year-old are recovering in stable condition.

Police say the 9-year-old girl was critically injured.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.