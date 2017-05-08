Details expected after suspect in girl's kidnapping, sex assault arrested News Details expected after suspect in girl’s kidnapping, sex assault arrested Police in Delaware will be releasing details on an arrest, a month after a kidnapping and sexual assault incident that happened at the beginning of April.

New Castle police Col. Vaughn Bond Jr. will be holding the news conference at 1pm Monday.

The arrest announcement came Sunday, a month after a 4-year-old girl was snatched from the street while playing in her own neighborhood.

The child was gone for two full hours before she was found nearly naked in a nearby park.

Police say she was abducted along the 4800 block of Sugar Plumb Court in Plum Run Village, a section of New Castle County. FOX 29 News reported at the time, it happened in the blink of an eye on a dead end street.

The girl was rushed to a hospital and underwent an evaluation that determined she was sexually assaulted.

Megan Gardner had said she remembered the chilling moment. The 4-year-old girl had been playing with her child and some neighborhood friends.

"Oh it was horrendous,” Gardner told Fox 29. “Not playing screams like the usual screams I would hear from the little ones, but they were just screaming with fear."

"I called right away, just hearing the screams of those little kids. I called 911 right way, when it happened," she said.

Authorities said New Castle County officers, the FBI and state attorney general also jumped in.

Police say the girl was spotted two hours later by a passerby while walking in the area of Banning Park about 20 minutes away.