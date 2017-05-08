Water main break has streets closed, buses detoured

- There is a water main break affecting traffic and possibly the water supply to neighbors in East Mount Airy.

It’s happening in the area of Stenton Avenue and E. Sharpnack Street, which is a residential stretch with twin homes.

SKYFOX is over the scene where is hard to see the water, but the road has started to buckle. The first reports came in at about 6am.

We don’t see water coming up right now, but are still not certain about the water situation in neighbors’ homes.

SEPTA says the 18 and L bus routes are being detoured.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says it'll take most of the morning, if not the day, to repair.