- A school bus ended up hitting an electric pole, taking down wires. FOX 29 News has learned there were no children on board at the time.

It happened in Hammonton, Atlantic County, just before 7am.

SKYFOX is over the scene in the unit block of N. Liberty Street.

You can see how the front of the bus is all tangled up.

Right now, we don’t know exactly how the crash happened, or the driver's condition.