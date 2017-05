- Video showing an elderly woman and her dog being thrown into a swimming pool in front of a crowd is sparking outrage on social media.

What outrageous behavior by these young imbeciles🤦🏾‍♂️

The footage shows a man try to pick up the woman, but he didn’t make it. They both fell onto the hard ground.

Then, the man picks up the woman and jumps into the pool, dragging one of her two leashed dogs into the water, as well.

Members of the crowd can be heard shouting “throw her in” before running away from the scene.