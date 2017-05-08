1 Berks brother killed, 2nd wounded, suspect arrested

- Authorities say one brother is dead and another is wounded and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at the brothers' Berks County home.

Berks County authorities in Temple didn't immediately release the names of the victims or the suspect in the shooting in Muhlenberg Township.

Police say the shooting occurred about 4:30pm Sunday.

Witnesses saw a man in the street with a shotgun, and say he drove away. But authorities say that man later called 911 to report the shooting and surrendered.

District Attorney John Adams says the shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities haven't said what may have prompted the shooting or described any links the suspect has to the victims.