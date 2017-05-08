Police arrest a man in fatal punch attack outside Las Vegas nightclub News Police arrest a man in fatal punch attack outside Las Vegas nightclub Police in Las Vegas have arrested a 27-year-old man they suspect of striking and killing a 45-year-old California man with a single punch during a brief confrontation last month on a downtown entertainment district sidewalk.

- Police in Las Vegas have arrested a 27-year-old man they suspect of striking and killing a 45-year-old California man with a single punch during a brief confrontation last month on a downtown entertainment district sidewalk.

James Beach has been arrested in connection with the death of a man due to an incident that occurred on April 30th. https://t.co/DzGwscp9My pic.twitter.com/iIEyTHyO9u — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 8, 2017

The Metropolitan Police Department says James Beach, also known as James Michael Garcia, faces a charge of murder after he was arrested on Sunday. Police say he's being held in the Clark County Detention Center.

Luis Campos of La Puente, California, died May 4 at a Las Vegas hospital.

Campos' brother, Drake Garibay, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal they were standing in line April 30 outside a club when the attacker stopped while walking past on the sidewalk, asked what Campos was looking at, and punched him.

Garibay said his brother never regained consciousness.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.