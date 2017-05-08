US Army veteran recorded fatally shooting service dog found dead

In this undated photo released by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, in Fayetteville, N.C., Marinna Rollins, poses for a photo.  (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
 
In this undated photo released by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, in Fayetteville, N.C., Marinna Rollins, poses for a photo.  (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

Marinna Rollins, left, and Jerren Heng, right, are both charged with animal cruelty and accused of tying up her service dog and shooting him multiple times. Photos via Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
 
Marinna Rollins, left, and Jerren Heng, right, are both charged with animal cruelty and accused of tying up her service dog and shooting him multiple times. Photos via Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) –  North Carolina police say they're investigating the possible suicide of an Army veteran charged with shooting her service dog as she laughed.

Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce said Sunday investigators believe that 23-year-old Marinna Rollins killed herself. Joyce declined to explain what evidence detectives found. He says police were called to her apartment early Sunday after her body was found by friends.

Rollins and 25-year-old Jarren Heng were charged last month with cruelty to animals after investigators say they tied the dog to a tree and shot it multiple times with a rifle. Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves said the two could be heard laughing on a video recording they made as the dog was killed.

Court documents show Rollins received a medical retirement from the Army in January.

