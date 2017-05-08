Police: Temple University students robbed at gunpoint News Police: Temple University students robbed at gunpoint Local college students were the victims of armed robberies in North Philadelphia. Police say two men are wanted for stealing valuables from three Temple students. The robberies happened within an hour.

"No, I'm not surprised at all. I've lived two houses down right there and that kind of stuff happens all the time on this street," Temple grad Damian Larosa told FOX 29.

An alert went out when three Temple students were confronted by two men within 45 minutes. Police say one had a gun. According to investigators, the suspects stole backpacks, laptops, phones, whatever they could.

"One student was actually able to get away. They grabbed him but he was able to get away so it was an attempted robbery. Two others did get robbed, some violence was used," Lt. Doherty said.

Lt. Doherty says the student who was pistol whipped is OK.

Longtime neighbors between Diamond and Norris agree. They say they're just as vulnerable and they are often victims of the same violence.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area.