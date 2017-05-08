18-year-old charged Paulsboro brawl

Police in Paulsboro, New Jersey, say an 18- year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault, two more adults will face criminal charges and as many as two dozen others will be hit with misdemeanor citations after a massive Saturday afternoon brawl that left one officer nursing facial injuries.
Footage obtained by FOX 29 shows dozens of eager bystanders watching feuding young women brawling in the street.
The chief of police has seen the footage and shakes his head.
"You can't police people to be courteous and respect others," says Vernon Marino.
During the Saturday afternoon scuffle, 18-year-old Donyae Parker was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly punching a Paulsboro police officer.
Yasmeen Stafford, who admits she had unrelated arrest warrants out on her, told FOX 29 by phone that she was the intended target.
"The girl, Donyae, swung and tried to hit me," said Stafford, "But she hit the cop and I ran in the house."
Parker's grandfather Frank Hardy Jr. says Donyae was jumped by some young women earlier Saturday and that he tried to break up the later brawl.
FOX 29's Bruce Gordon asked Hardy whether he made physical contact with police-- even inadvertently. "No. Maybe. I don't know,". He said. "But I grabbed my granddaughter because she was doing all of this. (gestures)"
On Sunday, chief Marino posted an open letter on his department's Facebook page, blasting residents who stood by during the brawl and recorded the fight rather than call police. He said the footage helps stereotype Paulsboro as a violent community and he predicted the video would encourage copycats looking for attention.
"Where is the parents responsibility to teach their children to have respect for anyone in authority?" he asks. "It just seems that people just have no respect for (anyone) anymore."
Rufus Wallace is a longtime Paulsboro resident who saw the Saturday brawl. He says his community has been overrun by young people with nothing better to do than loiter and make trouble.
"Over the years a lot of people moved into town that's not from here from the cities and they come here and they're doing what they're doing out here."