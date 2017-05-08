18-year-old charged Paulsboro brawl News 18-year-old charged Paulsboro brawl Police in Paulsboro, NJ say an 18- year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault, two more adults will face criminal charges and as many as two dozen others will be hit with misdemeanor citations, after a massive Saturday afternoon brawl that left one officer nursing facial injuries.

Footage obtained by FOX 29 shows dozens of eager bystanders watching feuding young women brawling in the street.