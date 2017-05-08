WATCH: Local boy asks girl with cerebral palsy to sweetheart formal News WATCH: Local boy asks girl with cerebral palsy to sweetheart formal A local boy asked a 15-year-old girl with cerebral palsy to her sweetheart formal and her reaction is beyond priceless.

15-year-old Madison has cerebral palsy and has overcome many obstacles in her life. Her nurse's son Bryce heard about Madison and wanted to take her to the dance. Family and friends were there for the big moment.

In the video, Bryce walks up to Madison with a sign saying, 'Madison may I have this dance?' and flowers.

The sweetheart formal will be held May 28 at the Wildwood Convention Center.

Watch Madison's emotional reaction in the video above.