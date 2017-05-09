Adorable 4-month-old baby has full head of hair

(INSIDE EDITION) - One baby girl is causing serious hair envy with a head full of long locks — at just 4-months-old.

The tot's mom, 28-year-old Natasha Gent, knew her baby, Holly, would have a lot of hair from the time she was in the womb thanks to ultrasounds, but nothing could have readied her for just how much.

"We were prepared after being told she would have a bit of hair at her scan but it was still a shock when she came out and we could see just how much she had compared to other babies,” Gent told Caters News.

And baby Holly’s hair hasn’t stopped growing since.

Her long, brown hair is now past her shoulders — reminiscent of Cher’s 1980’s 'do — as it sticks straight up after Gent blow-dries it.

"Her hair afterwards is so funny. It has grown straight upwards so after it's dried it looks like a little afro. It makes us laugh so much,” Gent said. “It's a bit of a crazy hairstyle.”

Thankfully, Holly’s hair isn’t much of a struggle to maintain.

“We're lucky that it has always been really easy to look after. Holly absolutely loves bath time. Sometimes she has a blow-dry if her hair needs to dry quickly. She really enjoys it, but sometimes she does try to eat the air,” Gent said.

She added that the family often receives attention from total strangers who are shocked at the sight of daughter’s mane.

"It doesn't matter where I am, the supermarket or out for lunch, guaranteed someone will come over to say how amazing her hair is and loads of people tell us she looks like a little doll,” Gent said. "I catch people staring and nudging each other, going, 'Wow, look at that baby's hair.'"