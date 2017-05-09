Philadelphia DA Seth Williams indicted on additional fraud charges

- Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams was indicted Tuesday on additional fraud charges stemming from his alleged use of political action committee (PAC) funds and official government vehicles for his personal benefit, Acting New Jersey U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick announced.

50-year-old Williams is now charged in a superseding indictment with 11 counts of travel and use of interstate facilities to promote and facilitate bribery contrary to Pennsylvania law (the “Travel Act counts”), two counts of Hobbs Act extortion under color of official right, two counts of honest services wire fraud, 12 counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud.

Williams was originally charged in a 23-count indictment on March 21. Officials say the superseding indictment now contains 29 counts, including Counts 22 to 29 regarding Williams’ use of PAC funds and official vehicles.

Williams is set to go to trial later this month.