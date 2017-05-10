Officer in surgery after hit and run driver breaks leg in 2 places News Officer in surgery after hit and run driver breaks leg in 2 places Surgeons are trying to reset a police officer's broken leg in two places after he was struck by a hit and run driver.

Police say it happened late Tuesday night, shortly before midnight, in Kensington.

The officer and three others were on their bikes on the sidewalk, in the 3100 block of Custer Street.

That’s where the hit and run driver left the road and came up on the curb in his SUV.

Three of the four officers managed to jump out of the way but a 43-year-old -- who is a 21-year Philadelphia police veteran -- had his left leg run over, and could’ve easily been killed.

Instead, his leg was broken in two places. Surgeons are resetting it in two spots. Fellow officers showed up at Temple Trauma Center to show their support.

Meanwhile, the officers with the victim called for help and officers in cars stopped the suspect nearby after he made a right turn, in the 2300 block of E. Allegheny Avenue. (Click picture of motorcycle.)

Police say the 44-year-old was impaired and couldn’t stand without staggering and wobbling. They even used the word “plastered.” They also say they found an open container of alcohol in his front seat.

The victim is in stable condition now. He was conscious on the way to the hospital but in a lot of pain. He may even be able to leave the hospital Wednesday.

Getting back to work will certainly take longer.

Neither the victim nor suspect’s names have been released, and neither have any charges the suspect might face.