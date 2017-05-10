2 cases of churches vandalized considered bias crimes [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Surveillance video News 2 cases of churches vandalized considered bias crimes Police in South Jersey are investigating not one but two vandalism incidents at area churches as bias crimes.

Surveillance video captured one man hurling rocks at the door of St. Charles Borromeo Church at 2226 Riverton Road in Cinnaminson. It took him four tries before he was able to break a window and walk away.

Maintenance workers called police on Sunday morning after finding broken glass in the front door.

Later, at 10am, police were dispatched to the New Apostolic Church at the intersection of Branch Pike and Pomona Road after someone threw a brick through a window of there. The brick also caused damage to a pew inside the church.

Police have linked that man to both cases of vandalism.

They’re asking you to call them at 856-829-6666 if you recognize the suspect.