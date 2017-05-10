Man arrested in connection with 8 armed robberies

- A New Castle man is under arrest in connection with a series of robberies that happened over the past month.

Monday evening, Delaware State Police Robbery Unit detectives say they arrested Kori Thomas for holding up the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of N. Union Street in Wilmington.

They say after the robbery, Thomas tried to escape in a white Hyundai Sonata which troopers on I-495 near US 13 spotted. They stopped the car and arrested Thomas, 29, without incident. They also say, “Evidence linking him to the robbery of the 7-11 was located in the vehicle.”

Then, through further investigation which included reviewing surveillance, Robbery Unit detectives linked Thomas to a string of armed robberies in New Castle County since mid-April.

In each robbery, Thomas is accused of entering the targeted business, confronting a sales clerk, and showing a handgun. Then, he’d demand and receive money from the cash registers before leaving and escaping. There were no injuries.

Detectives linked Thomas to these robberies:

-- 7-Eleven, 284 Christiana Road, New Castle, Friday, April 14

-- 7-Eleven, 4865 Governor Printz Boulevard, Wilmington, Sunday, April 16

-- Exxon, 4600 Stanton-Ogletown Road, Newark, Monday, April 17

-- BP, 1713 New Castle Avenue, New Castle, Saturday, April 22

-- Manor Park Liquors, 1405 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, Tuesday, April 25

-- BP, 2038 New Castle Avenue, New Castle, Sunday, April 30

-- 7-11, 284 Christiana Road, New Castle, Sunday, April 30

Thomas is charged with six counts of robbery 1st degree, attempted robbery 1st degree, six counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

He’s being help at the Howard Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $366,000 cash bail.