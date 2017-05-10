1 arrested after brawl aboard Southwest Airlines plane in Burbank News 1 arrested after brawl aboard Southwest Airlines plane in Burbank A 37-year-old man who was involved in a video-recorded brawl aboard a Southwest Airlines plane on the tarmac in Burbank was behind bars on Tuesday.

Airport police identified the man as Chaze Mickalo Cable of Lancaster, according to news reports.

Cable was arrested on suspicion of battery following Sunday's brawl aboard Flight 2530, which had landed at Bob Hope Airport after traveling from Dallas. Another passenger sustained minor injuries in the fight.

Cable was jailed without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles because of a state Department of Corrections hold, according to sheriff's inmate records. Details about the hold were not immediately available.

Video of the brawl has gone viral. It shows two men engaged in a fistfight as a female flight attendant tries to intervene.

The fight is the latest example of bad air travel behavior caught on video after a man was bloodied and dragged off a United Airlines flight last month when he refused to give up his seat to accommodate airline employees.

Other incidents -- including a passenger arguing with an American Airlines flight attendant who allegedly tore a stroller from a woman carrying a baby and a near-riot at a Ft. Lauderdale airport over cancelled Spirit Airlines flights -- have also been drawing online views and raising concerns about the state of air travel in the U.S.

