Police investigating ‘possible sexual assault' at Frankford HS

- A possible sexual assault at a local high school is under investigation.

Philadelphia police said its Special Victims Unit received information about the crime happening at Frankford High School, Wednesday morning.

According to police, “At this time, all parties involved have been identified and will be speaking with Special Victims investigators; there is no arrest and the investigation is active with our SVU. Updates will be sent upon availability.”

Frankford High School is located at 5000 Oxford Avenue.