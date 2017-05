Injured shark spotted near shore in Delaware News Injured shark spotted near shore in Delaware

- On Tuesday afternoon, a Thresher shark was seen close to shore at the Indian River Inlet in Delaware.

In a post on their Facebook page, The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays said the shark appeared to be wounded.

The group assured local readers not to be afraid of swimming, as Thresher sharks are not especially dangerous because of “their timid nature and small teeth.”

The Natural Resources Police are aware of the issue and are looking into it.