Suspects sought in Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven robbery News Suspects sought in Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven robbery Philadelphia police are searching for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven off of Rising Sun Avenue.

- Philadelphia police are searching for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven off of Rising Sun Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Still too terrified to leave his own apartment, a 7-Eleven employee spoke to FOX 29. He is afraid to even show his face after surveillance cameras captured two masked men enter his store, knock him to the ground and drag him across the store.

"They told me stay there, don't move. You do anything, it's the rest of your life," he told FOX 29.

The 29-year-old robbery victim said it was like something out of movie but this was real and it was dangerous.

"I was just thinking they gonna shoot me, too. I do whatever i can.

"One had a knife, one had a gun. Obviously, he wasn't moving fast enough so they knock him down and drag him back to the registers," said Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum.

Police say the suspects moved quickly to empty the cash registers. Then they zip-tied the employee's hands and went to a rear office looking for more loot. Still not satisfied they demanded even more money.

"They told me open the safe. I say I didn't have access to safe

Detectives are now trying to determine if these gun and knife wielding suspects might be with the same crew that robbed a little Caesar's pizza shop in Northwest Philadelphia and another business in Upper Chichester.

Police say the men got away with about $2,000.