Rock of Ages: Will Dwayne Johnson Run for the White House in 2020?

That is the claim Dwayne Johnson is making in the latest issue of GQ, telling the magazine: “I think that it’s a real possibility."

The former WWE wrestler, who stars in the upcoming R-rated Baywatch movie, teased fans on Twitter during the campaign last year saying he would consider it one day. Now, he tells GQ, it is still crossing his mind.

“Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important," he told the magazine. "Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn't agree with someone] on something, I wouldn't shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we'd do is we'd come and sit down and we'd talk about it. It's hard to categorize right now how I think he's doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see.”

The 45-year-old movie star is a registered Independent and in the past has appeared at both Republican and Democratic Conventions. Last year, he declined to make a presidential endorsement.

“I feel like I'm in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement," he said. "But I also have a tremendous amount of respect for the process and felt like if I did share my political views publicly, a few things would happen — and these are all conversations I have with myself, in the gym at four o'clock in the morning — I felt like it would either (A), make people unhappy with the thought of whatever my political view was. And, [B], it might sway an opinion, which I didn't want to do."