Trenton police standoff enters 2nd day, suspect reportedly wounded News Trenton police standoff enters 2nd day, suspect reportedly wounded A standoff in New Jersey's capital city between police and the man barricaded in a home is entering its second day.

- A standoff in New Jersey's capital city between police and the man barricaded in a home is entering its second day.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports officers on a bullhorn could be heard through the night, pleading with 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese to go downstairs and leave the Trenton home where he has been holed up since Wednesday morning. A robot even delivered a phone to him, so they've been in contact.

There has also been shooting as recently as just before midnight.

Trenton negotiator "Ty, i know you're hurt, make your way to the window, you need help." @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/iEigzEadhf — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 11, 2017

Keeley reports Reese has been shot in his leg and says he’s bleeding badly. Authorities say they have a medic ready to treat him outside, but will not go inside.

Police say Reese started shooting when the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant.

A bystander who lived a block away, 56-year-old Robert Powell Jr., was shot and killed outside the home.

Three Mercer County sheriff's officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital, and then released.

Neighbors going to and from their homes are being escorted by police and urged to stay indoors.

Keeley recalls a 36-hour standoff took place in Trenton over May 10-11, 2013.