Trenton police standoff enters 2nd day, suspect reportedly wounded

TRENTON, N.J. (WTXF/AP) - A standoff in New Jersey's capital city between police and the man barricaded in a home is entering its second day.
FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports officers on a bullhorn could be heard through the night, pleading with 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese to go downstairs and leave the Trenton home where he has been holed up since Wednesday morning. A robot even delivered a phone to him, so they've been in contact.
There has also been shooting as recently as just before midnight.
Trenton negotiator "Ty, i know you're hurt, make your way to the window, you need help." @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/iEigzEadhf— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 11, 2017
Keeley reports Reese has been shot in his leg and says he’s bleeding badly. Authorities say they have a medic ready to treat him outside, but will not go inside.
Police say Reese started shooting when the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant.
A bystander who lived a block away, 56-year-old Robert Powell Jr., was shot and killed outside the home.
Three Mercer County sheriff's officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital, and then released.
Keeley recalls a 36-hour standoff took place in Trenton over May 10-11, 2013.
Previous May 10th&11th 36hr standoff,2013 ended peacefully.That man wanted for killing girlfriend&child,he held 3 kids hostage @FOX29philly— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 11, 2017