Trenton police standoff enters 2nd day, suspect reportedly wounded

Posted:May 11 2017 06:23AM EDT

Updated:May 11 2017 07:06AM EDT

TRENTON, N.J. (WTXF/AP) - A standoff in New Jersey's capital city between police and the man barricaded in a home is entering its second day.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports officers on a bullhorn could be heard through the night, pleading with 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese to go downstairs and leave the Trenton home where he has been holed up since Wednesday morning. A robot even delivered a phone to him, so they've been in contact.

There has also been shooting as recently as just before midnight.

Keeley reports Reese has been shot in his leg and says he’s bleeding badly. Authorities say they have a medic ready to treat him outside, but will not go inside.

Police say Reese started shooting when the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant.

A bystander who lived a block away, 56-year-old Robert Powell Jr., was shot and killed outside the home.

Three Mercer County sheriff's officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital, and then released.

Neighbors going to and from their homes are being escorted by police and urged to stay indoors.

Keeley recalls a 36-hour standoff took place in Trenton over May 10-11, 2013.

