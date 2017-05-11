Police investigating sexual assault attempt at Frankford High [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption File photo News Police investigating alleged sexual assault at Frankford HS Two boys at Frankford High School are under investigation for a very serious crime.

They’re accused of sexual assault -- pulling a female student into a bathroom and trying to rape her.

Philadelphia police say the incident happened Wednesday morning.

Police released a statement saying its Special Victims Unit had "identified" all parties involved and investigators would interview them, but students gathered in front of the school, complaining of lax security and added there had been no information provided before school let out.

The School District said in a statement, "Assault of any kind would not be tolerated" and said "it was working with police."