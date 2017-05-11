4 charged with targeting gay men with dating app

- Members of the Dallas-area gay and lesbian community may have a new enemy targeting them: supposed 'friends' on social media.

Four men have been arrested for using a social media app to commit home invasions.

An indictment claims the four set up a profile, posing as a gay man on the gay dating app Grindr, and arranging to meet victims at their homes.

That's definitely not a good idea. First meetings should happen in public places.

Authorities have linked the suspects to four home invasions so far this year.

A gay and lesbian advocate says she's glad to see a grand jury level serious charges.

"You can be scared as a homeowner if your neighbor is robbed, but it's different if you feel like you're being targeted for some reason,” said Jeanne Rubin, president of the North Texas Gay and Lesbian Alliance, “and in this case a whole community can feel like they're targeted."

Prosecutors say the suspects used guns, assaulted and tied up their victims with tape, robbed the homes, made derogatory statements about their sexuality, and stole the victims' cars.

Charges have been raised to hate crimes levels. The suspects could get life sentences.