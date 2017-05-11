Paramedic helps teen tie his tie before prom

A woman's Facebook post about her coworker's act of kindness is gaining a lot of attention.

Mary Terrinoni, who works for Pennsylvania Ambulance, said she was with her paramedic partner, Jared Bryer, when a young man came up to their truck and asked for help.

"He was getting ready for his high school prom and didn't know how to tie his tie," Terrinoni said. "My heart was pretty full watching my partner step in to help him out."

The young man's name is Lavar, according to Bryer, and he lives near the firehouse where they were stationed.

"He's a good kid," Bryer told FOX 5's Katie Muse. "My younger sister goes to school with him."

Following Bryer's kind gesture, Terrinoni went on to say "this is what it's all about." Her post has been shared more than 4,000 times and has more than 7,300 likes.

Lavar's prom date commented on Terrinoni's post and said she couldn't have asked for a better prom date.

