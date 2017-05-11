Pit bull mauls 6-month-old baby to death in Nevada

- A 6-month-old from Hawaii was mauled to death Monday by her family's pit bull.

Layla Tsuda, who said she was with the girl, told KHON-TV that the baby was playing in a baby walker inside their home in northwest Las Vegas valley when she was attacked.

Tsuda reportedly went to the bathroom and when she came back she found the dog mauling the girl. Tsuda was able to stop the attack, but the baby already suffered major injuries, according to KTNV.

The child was rushed to the hospital where she died.

The child’s organs were donated and the family created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

