Boy seriously hurt in DUI crash involving illegal immigrant deported 15 times

- A six-year-old California boy was seriously injured by a suspected drunk driver who was previously deported back to Mexico 15 times.

The boy, Lennox Lake, sustained a fractured skull, which required two surgeries.

His parents suffered minor injuries when a truck ran a stop sign and slammed into the car's driver's side, where Lennox's car seat was positioned.

Lennox remains hospitalized but he is improving and doctors are hopeful he can make a full recovery.

