Trump: His White House may be `combative'

- President Donald Trump says his White House may be "combative." And he says it could be his fault.

In a lengthy interview with Time magazine, published Thursday, the president reflected on the image of his administration since taking office in January.

On whether his White House is too combative, Trump said, "I think it is. It could be my fault."

He added, "I don't want to necessarily blame, but there's a great meanness out there that I'm surprised at."

But Trump stopped short of saying his White House intends to be combative, noting, "The only way you survive is to be combative. I'll read stories in The New York Times that are so one-sided. Hey, I know when I'm successful. I know victory, OK?"