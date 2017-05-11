Man found shot to death in parked car

- A man was found dead inside a car in Atlantic City, early Thursday morning.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced that at 5:32am, police responded to a 911 call reporting a “man shot” in the 1000 block of Brigantine Boulevard.

According to police, “Emergency responders found a dead man inside a parked motor vehicle, the apparent victim of a shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The victim’s name and age have not been released, and the investigation into what happened is on.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666, or the Atlantic City Police Department Investigations Division at 609-347-5766.