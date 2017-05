- Firefighters are battling a blaze on the 200 block of Pine Road in Hammonton, New Jersey.

It broke out around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. SkyFOX flew over the building which showed heavy flames and trucks on fire.

Officials say two people were rescued from inside the building. No word on their conditions at this time.

This is a developing story