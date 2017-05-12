Man fatally shot in police-involved shooting in Kingsessing News Man fatally shot in police-involved shooting in Kingsessing A domestic call turned into a deadly police-involved shooting early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 51 Street to serve a restraining order on a man.

Investigators say the man obeyed and peacefully left the home.

Then, an hour and a half later, police received a 911 call that the suspect returned to the property just before three a.m.

Authorities arrived on scene and confronted the suspect.

Police say the 51-year-old man lunged toward the two responding officers, bearing a 10-inch kitchen knife.

One officer deployed a taser, but the man lunged with the weapon once again.

The second officer then discharged his firearm, hitting the suspect in the chest.

The suspect was immediately taken to Presbyterian hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the officer who discharged his weapon will be interviewed and placed on administrative duty, which they say is protocol for these types of situations.