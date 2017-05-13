High school senior arrested after posting online threats

Posted:May 13 2017 09:40AM EDT

Updated:May 13 2017 09:48AM EDT

GEORGETOWN, Del. (WTXF) - An 18-year-old man was arrested by Delaware State Police after they say he made online threats toward Sussex Central High School in late March.

Back on March 30, police say they received information that someone was posting threatening comments toward the high school on social media. 

As a result of the posts, multiple troopers responded to the school on Friday, March 31, to provide security for students.

Police say no incident happened.

After further investigations, troopers traced the posts to the home of a senior student at the school, Zefryn Stillman, 18, of Millsboro. 

Troopers obtained a search warrant for Stillman's home on Friday, May 12, where they found evidence linking Stillman to the incident. 

Stillman was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening. He was arraigned at JP Court 2 and released on $2500.00 unsecured bond, according to police. 

