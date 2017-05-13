Dad Vail Regatta cancels races due to weather

The Dad Vail planned to continue Saturday morning on the Schuylkill River as spectators stood around soaked to cheer on their favorite local universities.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the largest collegiate regatta in North America.

Around 9:30 a.m., the official Dad Vail Regatta Twitter page announced that they would be cancelling races after 10:35 a.m. due to inclement weather.

The races started at 7 a.m. despite the rainy weather.

Lightning or severe wind would be the only chance of cancelling the event, according to one of the race organizers.

The wind racers experienced Saturday morning was referred to as a tail wind, which may help rowers get better scores.