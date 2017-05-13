Pedestrian struck, killed in Wilmington hit-and-run News Pedestrian struck on I-95 in Wilmington Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on I-95.

Delaware officials are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the southbound side near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police say an unknown person was driving southbound on the road when it hit a 53-year-old Wilmington man, who was walking on the highway for an unknown reason.

The driver immediately fled the scene without stopping, according to police. They say the suspect was driving a silver or gray Nissan.

The pedestrian was taken to Christiana hospital where he later died.

The southbound far right lane and the exit for Martin Luther King Boulevard were closed for about two hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Delaware State Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Philip Dzielak at 302-365-8484.