Man in stable condition after Point Breeze shooting

A man is recovering in stable condition after being shot in the back, according to police.

It happened on the 1200 block of Bosnell Street just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the 51-year-old victim was shot three times in the back. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

No arrests have yet been made. Police say they are looking for two men, one wearing a gray jacket.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.