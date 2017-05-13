Mom arrested for allegedly hitting child

(INSIDE EDITION)--A South Carolina mother allegedly hit her son multiple times after the boy made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother and not her.

Shontrell Murphy, 30, allegedly smacked the boy multiple times on Thursday because she was upset.

Police said that when they arrived at the home, the child’s grandmother was standing with two children, one of which was crying.

The child’s grandmother told police that her daughter hit the boy multiple times on the front, side and back of the head, according to Fox 5.

When Murphy saw the Mother’s Day card from her son and realized it wasn't for her, Murphy also tore it up, according to reports.

Murphy allegedly confessed to smacking the boy but “does not believe it was in a hard or violent manner,” according to reports.

The kids reportedly told police that their mother hits them violently often and they they are afraid of her, according to Fox 5.

Murphy was arrested and charged with cruelty to children.