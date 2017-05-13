Coroner: Allentown father kills daughter, 18, then self

- Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania say an Allentown father shot and killed his 18-year-old daughter and then turned the weapon on himself.

Officials said a relative called 911 at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday to report the shooting before he ran out of the home. Arriving officers found the bodies of 60-year-old Jose Santos and 18-year-old Maria Santos.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said both were pronounced dead just after 3 a.m. Saturday of gunshot wounds to the body. The woman's death was ruled a homicide and the man's death a suicide.

Police said the father left a note confirming that he had killed his daughter. Assistant Chief Gail Struss declined to say whether the note detailed any motive for the shootings.

The coroner's office, Allentown police and county prosecutors are investigating.