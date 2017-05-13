Police: Woman raped at loved one's grave

(INSIDE EDITION) - Police are on the hunt for a group of men they say raped and robbed a woman trying to pay her respects at a Maryland cemetery as she visited a loved one’s final resting place.

The woman told cops that she was visiting a relative’s grave in the Voshell Memorial Gardens Cemetery when three men approached her at about 11:30 p.m. on April 30, the Baltimore Police Department said.

The suspects raped the woman at gunpoint before taking her cell phone and money before fleeing, officials said.

Investigators released a sketch of one of the suspects, who was described as a white male who appeared to be in his 50s, standing 5 foot, 7 inches and weighing about 200 pounds. He was said to be very “pale,” had long grey hair pulled back in a ponytail and a braid down the center of his beard.

He was wearing dark Dockers pants and sandals at the time of the rape, cops said.

Another suspect is believed to be a white man in his late 20s, who stood at 5 foot, 9 inches and weighed about 170 pounds. He had short brown hair, wore a gauge in his left ear and was wearing tan shorts and a dark polo shirt, authorities said.

The third suspect is believed to be bi-racial, who stood 5 foot, 9 inches and weighed 250 pounds. He looked to be in his 30s and had dark, wavy hair. He wore flip flops, tan shorts and a polo shirt with a college logo on the front at the time of the rape, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call sex offense detectives at 410-396-2076.