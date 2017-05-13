Babysitter convicted for killing 4-month old baby

(INSIDE EDITION) - A California woman convicted of killing a 4-month-old boy she was paid to watch was unhappy being a babysitter and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the child’s death, prosecutors said.

Brittany Ann Ingrassi was found guilty of assault on a child becoming comatose, child abuse, assault on a child causing death and second-degree murder in the death of little Aiden Lopez on March 22, 2016, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ingrassi, 31, had been tasked with watching the infant, but instead inflicted serious head trauma and damage to his upper body before his mother came home, authorities said.

Aiden’s mother was greeted outside by Ingrassi, a longtime family friend, who said the baby was not breathing, and the woman called 911.

Emergency responders rushed Aiden to a local hospital to be treated for skull fractures and traumatic brain injury, but he could not be saved and died March 26.

“He was a beautiful boy with a smile that would light up a room,” read a GoFundMe page created to help the boy’s parents cover funeral costs.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Ingrassi was unhappy being a babysitter and had consumed alcohol while watching the baby, prosecutors said.