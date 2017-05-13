New Castle woman charged in fatal motorcycle crash

- On Saturday, a New Castle woman was charged in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash that ultimately killed 49-year-old William Bradley, IV.

Pamela Sniecinski, 48, of New Castle was charged with vehicular homicide in the first degree, driving under the influence, and driving without a motorcycle license.

Sniecinski was arraigned and released on $10,550 bail, according to New Castle County police.

The accident happened back on March 27. Officials say Sniecinski was driving the motorcycle with Bradley on the backseat, when she struck a Volkswagen sedan traveling eastbound on Clinton Street.

Bradley succumbed to his injuries the next day.